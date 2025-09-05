Athletes from Vernon, Lumby in the running for Youth Athlete of the Year

Photo: Contributed Vernon's Caden O'Dwyer, left, and Lumby's Jayden Watson.

Jillian Donald is out of the running to be named the Youth Athlete of the Year.

The 17-year-old taekwondo blackbelt with Sundance Martial Arts in Vernon has been eliminated from the online competition.

However, two North Okanagan young athletes are still in the running.

Lumby's Jayden Watson and Vernon's Liam Lypchuk have both advanced in the wildcard category, while Vernon's Caden O'Dwyer has made it to the quarter finals.

The athletes with the most votes will advance to the next round. The contest winner will receive $25,000 and be featured in a 3BRAND ad in Sports Illustrated.

On his page profile, O'Dwyer said he likes playing sports because of the “hustle, improvement, understanding, and intensity. Absolutely love the loud crowds, touchdowns, brotherhood, and teamwork.”

He credited his dad with being his biggest inspiration, on and off the field.

“He pushed me beyond myself to be who he always knew I could be, and I am a greater person for it. He raised my expectations and believed in me. He was honest and told me what I didn’t want to hear, but giving up was never an option. He taught me not to quit and how to handle defeat. My dad encourages me not only with words but also with example. We work out together, and he has been my coach on and off the field,” O'Dwyer said.

On his profile page, Watson said One of the things that he loves most about playing sports is the challenge of competing against older and more experienced athletes. In his grade 10 year, Watson played on the senior boys' volleyball team. He also played up on the senior boys' basketball team.

Lypchuk's profile page says what he loves most about playing his sport is the constant opportunity to challenge himself — to develop new skills, learn from every experience, and keep growing. He also values the friendships he’s built along the way, connecting with teammates he never would have met otherwise. Most of all, he loves that it’s just so much fun. He looks forward to playing the sports be loves everyday.

To vote for Watson, click here.

To vote for O'Dwyer, click here.

To vote for Lypchuck, click here.