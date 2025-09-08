Vernon's Towne Theatre showing blockbuster movies Sept. 11

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the theatre, Jaws returned.

Vernon's Towne Theatre is showing the movie that kept people out of the ocean to mark the 50th anniversary of the blockbuster flick that put sharks in a whole new light.

The 19-plus show takes place at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 11.

Movie goers will then have chance to watch the 1980s classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, while supporting a good cause.

Watkin Motors Ford Thankful Thursday this month is supporting Archway Society for Domestic Peace.

ET is being shown at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by Shoppers Drug Mart, 100 per cent of the box office will be going to the agency that helps women and children who are facing domestic and sexual violence.

Archway provides a wide range of supportive services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence including safe shelter, counselling, child and youth advocacy, outreach services and collaborative community projects.