Vernon athletes can register for Special Olympics

Photo: SOBC Registration being held for Vernon Special Athletes.

Calling all athletes, it's time to register for the Special Olympics.

Registration will take place Sept. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vernon public library, 2800 30th Ave.

Registration forms can also be completed online.

A variety of sports is available for special athletes, however, not all of the sports offered in the registration form may be available in the Vernon area.

After the registration form is submitted, Special Olympic officials will contact the athlete to confirm their registration and local details.

Vernon has more than 190 athletes participating in 17 year-round sport programs.

Athletes are supported by more than 100 volunteers, community organizations and partners.

For a list of sports, times and places, visit the Special Olympics BC (SOBC) Facebook page.

SOBC is also looking for more athletes, coaches and volunteers.