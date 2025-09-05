Vernon Paddling Centre offering lessons for people who want to try an Outrigger Canoe

Ben Low-On

The Vernon Paddling Centre is holding intro Outrigger Canoe lessons to get people introduced to the sport.

Lessons are being held every Thursday until Sept. 18, starting at 5:15 p.m.

“It's just a great way of learning the sport without having too much commitment,” said Kimm Mitchell with the Vernon Paddling Centre.

An Outrigger Canoe can fit up to 18 people and has a flotation device on its left side called an Ama. Mitchell told Castanet most people compare Outrigger Canoes to Dragon Boats.

“Dragon boats have teams of 22 on the water. With Outrigger Canoes, you could have one person, two people, some teams have four,” said Mitchell.

The sport of Outrigger Canoeing has a presence across the country – the Canadian Outrigger Racing Association has races from coast to coast with stops including Penticton, Kelowna, and Vernon.

Mitchell told Castanet that what makes Outrigger Canoe special is the team aspect of the sport.

“It's a smaller group of paddlers always on the water together, compared to having a bigger group,” said Mitchell.

More information about the Vernon Paddling Centre can be found here.