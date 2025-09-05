Regional District of North Okanagan adds $470k item to 2025 budget

Photo: Chelsey Mutter file photo Construction of the Active Living Centre is currently underway.

A $470,000 increase to the 2025 budget was given the first stamp of approval at the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee Wednesday evening.

The Regional District of North Okanagan committee passed a staff recommendation to increase the 2025 Greater Vernon Water Capital Budget by $470,000. Funds are for early construction start to replace a water main at the 43rd Avenue and Alexis Park Roundabout being built by the City of Vernon.

The project currently has $4.63 million budgeted by the City of Vernon.

The water main funding will be from the RDNO budget as the district handles Greater Vernon Water.

Vernon residents pay taxes to both the City of Vernon and RDNO.

RDNO had originally planned for the project to begin in 2026. After Vernon received early budget approval, RDNO looked to do the same to avoid cost increases from adding in the water main after the road was completed.

On Wednesday, the RDNO committee approved the budget increase with little discussion. Director, and Vernon mayor, Victor Cumming asked about which year the fund would appear on, which staff said would be 2025.

The item had originally been planned for the 2026 budget.

Funds will come from the RDNO’s Greater Vernon Water (GVW) reserves.

The city has said the roundabout will improve traffic flow and safety by allowing more vehicles to move through the area at lower speeds. The project also involves upgrading underground utilities such as sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water mains where necessary.