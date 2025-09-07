Vernon Creek naturalization project changing Polson Park

A section of Polson Park is looking a lot different as work progresses on the Vernon Creek naturalization project.

Gone are the duck ponds that had been part of the green space for decades, replaced by a meandering creek bed through the area.

The goal of the project is to return the creek to a more natural state.

According to the city, workers have recently constructed the stream bed and installed woody debris to enhance aquatic habitats. The downstream tie-in is nearing completion and water will soon be flowing through the creek.

"These enhancements are crucial to the park and will allow for the return of salmon to Vernon Creek with access to Kalamalka Lake. Environmental recouperation efforts in the flood plain will prevent flooding in and around Polson Park, and riparian plantings are being selected in collaboration with OKIB to surround the creek," the city said in an email.

The project is expected to be completed in November.

The work to naturalize the creek is being done in two phases.

Phase 1 was completed in 2024, starting from Highway 97 and moving upstream to the outlet of the duck ponds. Phase 2 is underway and will start where Phase 1 left off, continuing upstream towards the existing maintenance vehicle crossing.

“Naturalizing Vernon Creek through Polson Park is a necessary step to be taken before the city reinvests in new facilities within Polson Park,” the city said.

“Polson Park is a vital part of our city, and naturalizing Vernon Creek is about more than restoration — it’s a celebration of community, culture and enhancing the biodiversity of this important ecosystem,” said Mayor Victor Cumming at the official launch of phase 2 earlier this year.

Cumming said the benefits from the project will be numerous.

“We will get spawning grounds for Kokanee, for rainbow trout and hopefully in the fall of 2027 we will get sockeye,” Cumming said. “We will get sockeye coming and spawning right here in Polson Park.”

By removing barriers such as the concrete channel and duck ponds, the project will restore the natural movement of groundwater toward Vernon Creek, which is expected to help alleviate longstanding issues with high groundwater levels and water ponding in Polson Park.

Additional natural features, such as riffle pools and boulders, will be added to enhance fish habitat and spawning areas. The project aims to improve water quality, expand fish habitats, increase riparian complexity, and reduce groundwater impacts on park operations. The channel will have shallow slopes, reinforced with natural riparian vegetation and bank armouring to prevent erosion