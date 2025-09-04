Water quality advisory turned off, says Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: Contributed No water quality advisory.

A water-quality advisory ended before it really began as construction work within the Regional District of North Okanagan did not cause a water outage.

On Wednesday, the RDNO advised customers supplied by the Silver Star Utility that planned construction could cause a water outage and a quality advisory.

In an update Thursday, the district said the construction didn't end up causing a water outage, so the advisory will not be in effect.

"The construction work is complete, and the water system remained in normal operations during the planned work," said the district.

Anyone with questions can contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.