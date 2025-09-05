Okanagan Indian Band releases fish fry into the Salmon River

Photo: OKIB newsletter The sound of drumming and children singing rose to the heavens as members of the Okanagan Indian Band as fry were released into the Salmon River recently.

The sound of drumming and children singing rose to the heavens as members of the Okanagan Indian Band as fry were released into the Salmon River recently.

The online OKIB September newsletter paints a picture of how the sound of drumming echoed through the trees at a bend in the Salmon River, just downstream from Round Lake.

“The voices of children from the OKIB Cultural Immersion School rose into the summer air – soft at first, then stronger – as they sang a prayer song they had learned in class. Elder Perry Joe led the ceremony with words and prayers,” the newsletter says.

The children then released thousands of tiny Chinook and Coho fry into the cool waters.

“This was more than an activity. It was ceremony. It was a story being carried forward,” the newsletter says.

Three years ago, the first fry release into Salmon River was quiet with just a few OKIB and Okanagan Nation Alliance members on hand to release the fry.

Since that initial fish release, the circle has widened.

“What began as a request from OKIB has become an annual gathering rooted in community, memory, and responsibility,” the newsletter says.

The fry were provided by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

“The children stood in a line along the bank, cupping small salmon before gently returning them to the river. Some fry lingered for a moment in the shallows, others darted away immediately — fragile, but full of instinct.

“One day, perhaps in another four years, these children will stand again at this river's edge. Not just as students, but as witnesses, knowing the salmon they once released may return, strong and full of life.”