Water reservoir levels looking good, says Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: Chelsey Mutter One Greater Vernon Water source is Kal Lake, pictured here from the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Despite below-normal rainfall in the North Okanagan this year, Greater Vernon Water is entering fall with an average amount of water in its reservoirs.

In an update to the Greater Vernon Advisory committee, Regional District of North Okanagan utilities general manager Zee Marcolin said water is looking good heading into fall.

“We are in a comfortable position this year, which is interesting because we had below-normal waterfall, well rains, but the weather was good so the demand was lower,” said Marcolin in the meeting.

In a report to the committee, staff said the North Okanagan is in normal watering restrictions. September is typically when customer water usage drops off, and the RDNO doesn’t expect increased water restrictions will be needed this fall.

The update comes after the North Okanagan basin drought level was increased to two out of five possible drought levels. The report says drought monitoring is of streams without reservoirs and do not directly apply to GVW.

Last summer, the RDNO told Castanet it was working with large water users to minimize water wastage and ensure best practices. At Wednesday’s meeting, Marcolin said the messaging appears to be working.

“We were looking at the fluctuations in flow and it has improved,” said Marcolin. “We still have work to do, but compared to previous years, we're seeing the big spikes level off. So our farmers have responded, and we're going to continue to work on that.”

The district met with farmers to even out day and night water usage. Historically, farmers used more water during the day prompting reservoir water to be released, but when everyone shut off water for the night that would top the dam and go into the river–wasted.

The RDNO has two reservoirs, the Duteau Resevoir which is at normal levels, and Kal Lake which is near average historical levels but still below provincial targets.

Even with the record-breaking warmer temperatures settling in this past week, Marcolin said water levels are looking good.