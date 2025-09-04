Salmon River and Lumby's Bessette Creek have declining stream flows

Photo: Google Street View Ongoing drought conditions in the Okanagan are straining area waterways.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre said the Okanagan has risen to drought level two due to the hot and dry temperatures as of late.

And according to the centre, worsening conditions are expected due to hot, dry weather and rising water temperatures.

The forecast centre said the weather is linked to rapidly declining streamflows, including in the Salmon River, which runs through the North Okanagan to the Shuswap area and Bessette Creek, which flows through Lumby.

The reduced stream flows pose risks to aquatic ecosystems and impacting water availability for humans and the environment.

“It’s crucial that we all continue to practice water conservation. Our farmers and migrating fish depend on it,” said a post on the Okanagan Basin Waterboard website.

Residents are advised to check for watering restrictions in their area.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are supposed to cool by the weekend and there is a 60 per cent chance of showers Sunday.

There is also a chance of rain Wednesday and temperatures are supposed to drop to the low 20s by mid week.