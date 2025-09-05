Spider wasp spotted in Okanagan has extremely painful sting

Today's Bug of the Week is a nasty little critter.

Wayne Fyall took video of what he thought might be a tarantula wasp.

Tarantula wasps have a sting that is described as excruciatingly painful and the sensation is often compared to electric shocks or being struck by a hammer.

An internet search finds tarantula wasps, which can have a wing span of up to four inches, are very rare in Canada, but have been spotted in Southern B.C., where the climate is dry and hot. They mainly reside in Central America and have also been spotted in the Southwestern United States.

But after watching Fyall's video, bug expert Steve Ball Sr., with Bug Masters in Kelowna, determined it was a spider wasp, which is still not a beast to be trifled with.

“The sting of the female spider wasp is rated as one of the most painful in the world although the affect of the sting usually dissipates after five to 10 minutes,” Ball said.

Ball said the Okanagan spider wasp is one of 300 varieties of such wasps and is a cousin to a tarantula wasp, however, it is only about 1/2 the size.

The spider wasp gets its name from how it interacts with arachnids and it is not good for the spider.

“The females lay eggs on the stunned – not dead – carcass of the prey spider where the larvae eat the inner organs, carefully avoiding vital organs that would kill the host,” Ball said.

It takes approximately three weeks before the host spider dies.

“They range in habitat from Argentina north to Utah/Idaho, and I guess now Southern B.C.,” Ball said.

Have you had a close encounter of the creepy crawly kind? Email us a picture or video and may feature it as our Bug of the Week.