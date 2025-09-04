Partially submerged boat off the shores of Ellison Park, warns Vernon Search and Rescue

Photo: VSAR Vernon Search and Rescue are warning people of a submerged hazard near Ellison Park on Okanagan Lake.

Vernon Search and Rescue are warning people of a submerged hazard near Ellison Park on Okanagan Lake.

A post on the VSAR Facebook page says Vernon RCMP requested the volunteer group investigate an overturned and sinking vessel Wednesday evening.

“Seventeen of our volunteers responded, using both of our lake boats: 'Legacy' which we keep moored at the Vernon Yacht Club, and 'Safe Landing' which was trailered from our hall and launched at Paddlewheel Park,” the post said.

“Finding the subject vessel securely tied to a marker buoy and accompanied by a bright floaty, we offer thanks to whomever made sure everything was as safe as possible before abandoning ship.”

VSAR is advising people to keep an eye out “for this mostly submerged vessel until it is salvaged.”