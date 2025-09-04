Heat, wind causes flare ups within burned area of Vernon wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Boltres Creek Wildfire on Aug. 17.

Recent high temperatures and mild winds in Vernon have caused flare ups within the burned perimeter of the Boltres Creek Wildfire.

Vernon fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink said hotspots are often in difficult-to-access terrain and burning under ground.

“We have staffed additional crews to help manage the fire area,” said Hofsink in an email.

Making things more complicated for crews is the presence of unexploded ordnances in the area, which is limiting access to the blaze.

Vernon Fire previously said finding UXOs mean traditional grid sweeps of the fire haven’t been completed.

The update comes after record-breaking temperatures in Vernon, and smoke plumes spotted at the fire site within the last week.

The fire was discovered at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 17. It grew to 103 hectares and prompted some homes to be evacuated before being declared held. Evacuees returned home that same day.