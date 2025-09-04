Business concerned about how loss of parking will affect downtown workers

Ben Low-On

With the start of construction on the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre, the parking lot on 31 Avenue is now operating at a third of its normal capacity.

Fences were installed by Sawchuk Developments Ltd. last week and more fencing has been added since.

Maureen Krause from HM Krause Jewellers told Castanet the loss of parking will have an impact on the employees who work downtown.

“There are over 500 business licenses in the downtown core, and a lot of people that work in those businesses or own them park in that lot,” said Krause.

Krause told Castanet that a majority of businesses in downtown Vernon don't have on-site parking.

“There are usually at least two people [working] in the store at any given time – it's an insurance issue, right? When you see the number of people who are working in the core with all the business licenses down here. I don't know how they're going to do it,” said Krause.

Five store owners told Castanet the loss of parking has not affected their business so far.

At capacity, the parking lot had 162 spaces and 10 extra spaces on adjacent streets. Construction started last Tuesday, meaning that 112 spots in the lot are now gone as well as 10 additional spots on the adjacent street.

According to a report to city council, there are 978 on-street parking spaces and 556 spaces in flat surface lots in the area. Now that construction has begun at the GVCC site, 444 flat surface lot spaces remain available.

When asked about the loss of parking, city spokesperson Jessica Hewitt told Castanet they’re actively working with the Regional District of North Okanagan and Downtown Vernon Association to share updates and resources.

“While parking at the 31st Avenue lot has been reduced, plenty of alternatives remain nearby, including other City-owned lots and metered street parking. We’ll keep monitoring parking availability and sharing updated maps and information to help make downtown visits as easy as possible,” said Hewitt.

Construction on the cultural centre is expected to last until 2028.