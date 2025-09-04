Enderby hosting '70's dance party Friday in Belvidere Park

Photo: City of Enderby It's time to get down and get funky in Enderby. The '70s Dance By the River takes Friday from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The '70s Dance By the River takes place Friday from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

“Come dressed in whatever outfit screams 70s to you – we know you have the perfect number still hanging in the back of your closet,” the city said in a press release.

Back by popular demand is the Okanagan husband-wife duo, Room to Dance.

Andy and JC Plett will be bringing home the most recognizable dance songs from this celebrated decade to keep this community singing along.

The evening of dance is free thanks to the title sponsor Enderby & District Lions Club.

The party takes place in Belvidere Park, 702 Railway St.

There will be food trucks on site, a portable dance floor and ample room for picnic blankets and lawn chairs.