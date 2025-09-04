Vernon applying for two grants, projects may be delayed if applications unsuccessful

Photo: Chelsey Mutter file photo Vernon city hall.

A major construction project planned to begin in 2026 in Vernon could be partially delayed if a city grant application is unsuccessful.

The project is to connect the East Hill community to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

As of 2024, the project had a budget of $5.87 million and is to be funded from the city’s road development cost charges, sewer reserves and the infrastructure levy.

In November 2024, the project was pushed to 2026 due to the amount of available funding.

City staff are now looking to get a grant to fund the project.

Vernon infrastructure manager Mark Dowhaniuk gave mayor and council a report seeking approval to apply for a grant from the Union of BC Municipalities.

Coun. Brian Guy said in Tuesday's meeting that he’d like to see the project go ahead in 2026.

“It's been on the books for a long time and it's been scheduled for ‘26, and we've been communicating that out to people,” said Guy. “It's a very unsafe route to travel right now for pedestrians, and the sooner, the better.”

Dowhaniuk said the project would begin without grant funding, but the portion of work on Highway 6 and Pottery Road may need to be phased and deferred to 2027.

Dowhaniuk said staff were also looking for approval to apply for a grant also from UBCM to fund a facility strategic plan to guide long-term investment in civic buildings.

If the grant is unsuccessful, completion of the plan will need to be pushed to 2027.

Council gave staff the go ahead to apply for both grants.