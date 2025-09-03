Vernon woman launches GoFundMe to cover medical expenses for beloved dog

Photo: GoFundMe Jenna Fochler is hoping for some help caring for her “constant companion” and “best friend.” Fochler has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover medical costs associated with her beloved dog, Caddy.

The Vernon woman has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover medical costs associated with her beloved dog, Caddy.

The four-year-old Labrador Retriever has epilepsy, and on Sept. 1, he suffered a traumatic seizure during what was supposed to be a peaceful day spent with family at a relative’s house.

“While we were all enjoying time together by the pool, Caddy suddenly had a seizure. In a moment of panic and confusion, he ran and slipped into the water, unable to stay afloat,” Fochler wrote on the fundraising page.

“I immediately dove in after him, and with the help of my cousin and brother, we were able to pull him out just in time before he drowned. He continued seizing on the ground next to the pool, and we rushed him to the emergency veterinary hospital for urgent care.”

Caddy was treated with overnight monitoring, oxygen support, chest x-rays and additional care to prevent secondary drowning.

“While he is alive and recovering, the cost of his emergency treatment — along with the ongoing medical care he needs to fully recover — is more than I can manage on my own,” she said.

“Caddy is more than just a dog — he’s my whole world, my constant companion, and my best friend. I’m doing everything I can to make sure he gets the care he needs to heal.”

Donations will go directly toward Caddy’s emergency vet bills, medications and continued treatment for his epilepsy.

To donate to Caddy's care, click here.

A post on the call for help was also made on the Vernon and Area Community Forum.