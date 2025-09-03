City of Vernon submitting grant application to plant 59 trees at Kin Park

Photo: File photo At their regular meeting Tuesday, civic leaders gave staff the green light to submit a grant application to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Growing Canada’s Community Canopies program to support tree planting at Kin Beach Park.

Money doesn't grow on trees, but Vernon city council is hoping to get some money to grow trees.

At their regular meeting Tuesday, civic leaders gave staff the green light to submit a grant application to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Growing Canada’s Community Canopies program to support tree planting at Kin Beach Park.

In spring, 22 mature poplar trees were removed following a tree health-risk assessment.

A report to council said the assessment found the trees were nearing the end of their lifespan and were at high risk for storm damage and failure, which posed a potential hazard to people and property.

“The removal was a proactive measure to ensure public safety,” the report said.

If the grant application and funding is secured, 59 new drought-tolerant shade trees will be planted throughout Kin Beach Park.

“Included as part of the grant, the existing irrigation infrastructure will be retrofitted where appropriate and water bags will be utilized to support the successful establishment and long-term health of the new trees,” the report said.

Remaining project costs will be covered through the parks reserve.

The grant will fund up to 50 per cent of eligible costs for a tree-planting project, with a minimum project cost of $50,000.