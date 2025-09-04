Princess Bride to be shown at Market & Movie in the Park Friday in Vernon

Photo: Contributed Market & Movie in the Park will feature The Princess Bride Friday at Civic Park.

Wesley and Buttercup are coming to Vernon's Civic Park.

The love-struck duo are the main characters of 1987's The Princess Bride which will be shown in the park Friday.

The free Market & Movie in the Park evening is presented with support from Tourism Vernon and MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

The evening begins with an outdoor market of local vendors and food trucks where attendees can shop, dine and enjoy the park before the movie begins.

Relocated this season to Civic Memorial Park because of the Vernon Creek project in Polson Park, the Polson Artisan Market has worked with the City of Vernon Recreation Department to turn Civic Park into a movie-watching location.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., the feature film will light up the screen under the stars.

“We love bringing people together for these kinds of events,” says Mayla Janzen, market co-ordinator. “It’s a chance to remember a classic movie together, and I'm pretty sure this one is the reason our generation is afraid of quicksand.”

This event is free to attend and family-friendly. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and friends to enjoy an evening of community and cinema.