Old chairlifts could be turned into new art for Vernon roundabout feature

Photo: City of Vernon Design rendering of roundabout feature

UPDATE 3 p.m.

The chairlift feature at SilverStar Road and Phoenix Drive is going ahead.

In a news release, the city said council passed a motion to install the feature.

"The concept is covered within the existing budget, and the feature is expected to be installed this fall," reads the news release.

The item was not read out in its entirety at Tuesday's council meeting. The additional item, and package information, was only added to the online agenda for the public to view on Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL 1:20 p.m.

Vintage SilverStar chairlift benches could be making their way into Vernon as a form of public art, so to speak.

At Tuesday's council meeting, elected officials received an update on the Phoenix Drive and Silver Star Road Roundabout.

Vernon infrastructure manager Mark Dowhaniuk gave council an update on plans for the centre of the roundabout.

“This centrepiece feature came about after discussions with our tourism team and the idea is to utilize some old infrastructure from Silver Star Mountain Resort, there's the old green chair and the yellow chair from the old chair lifts on the hill and kind of embrace the ski mountain culture,” said Dowhaniuk.

A digital drawing of the centrepiece shows two chairlift benches lifted above the ground in the middle of the roundabout with a small mountain at the foot of the chairlift pole.

Dowhaniuk said SilverStar donated the chairs for the piece.

Coun. Brian Guy raised concerns over sight lines for motorists; Dowhaniuk said the chairs will be “quite high” and the engineer has no sight line concerns.

One issue staff is anticipating is the public attempting to climb the display – something Coun. Teresa Durning said she’d have tried in her youth.

“I think that as long as you put something in place so the young people can't climb the pole and sit in the seats and hang out for photo ops,” said Durning. “Because I could see it in my younger years, doing that.”

Staff is looking into signage and an unclimbable pole.

Other concerns include ensuring the structure can withstand a large snow dump and high winds, which Dowhaniuk said a structural engineer has covered.