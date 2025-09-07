North Okanagan Neurological Association is celebrating 50 years with a special barbeque

Photo: NONA The new playground will be open during NONA events.

The North Okanagan Neurological Association (NONA) is celebrating 50 years with the opening of a new playground and community barbeque.

The playground is fully accessible and will be open during official NONA events.

The celebration is on Oct. 3 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at NONA, 2802 34 St. The event is free to attend, but RSVP’ing is encouraged.

The anniversary celebration will feature Kiki the Eco Elf, an obstacle course for kids, Evan the Juggler, a bubble wonders show, a toonie ice cream truck and a barbeque.

“At NONA, play is at the heart of connection; it’s how we grow, inspire, and celebrate both relationships and individuality. After 50 years, we’re still inviting the community to come play with us and we’re just getting started,” said executive director, Alicia Ponich.

For the last 50 years, NONA has supported children with developmental delays through programs, outreach and events that foster connection and growth.