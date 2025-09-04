Vernon Vipers wrap up training camp ahead of 2025-2026 BCHL season

Photo: Lisa Mazurek The Vernon Vipers first preseason game is this Friday.

The Vernon Vipers have wrapped up their five-day training camp ahead of the 2025-2026 BCHL season.

44 players (24 Forwards, 15 Defencemen, and five Goalies) competed in demanding practices in hopes of being able to wear the Vipers jersey this season.

“The intensity of the practices and games has elevated every day. Players know that there are jobs to be had and that there is a lot of opportunity here,” said assistant coach, Ryan Hollweg.

The training camp was open to the public.

New look for the Vipers:

The 2025-2026 Vipers will be full of fresh faces on both the players' side and coaching staff.

The Vipers have released their preseason roster consisting of 39 athletes – only 21 players are allowed to dress per game according to BCHL rules.

37 players are new to the team, Edvin Nilsson and Koji Gibson are returners from last season's roster.

There are also fresh faces on the coaching staff. The Vernon Vipers announced the hiring of new head coach, Matt Cooke on July 18. The Vipers then filled out their assistant coaches line-up with the hiring of Mike Sommer and Ryan Hollweg.

“We have had some real nice surprises at camp that will be nice additions to our group moving forward. The group has pushed each other on and off the ice and gotten better every day,” said Cooke.

Another new addition is Brendan Gee, who spent the last two seasons playing for the Wenatchee Wild, where he suited up for 77 games. Last season, he notched 11 wins while posting a .901 save percentage.

“He is a proven netminder who is driven to get better, competes every day, and truly embraces the leadership and mentorship opportunity he has been given with the Vipers. He has been nothing but professional and a standout so far in camp,” said Cooke.

First game set for Friday

Preseason action for the Vipers starts this weekend at Kal Tire Place against the Cranbrook Bucks on Sept. 6. The Vipers then play on the road against the West Kelowna Warriors the next day.

The full Vipers schedule can be found here.