The Sundog Festival of Arts & Culture is opening Vernon’s Culture Days celebrations with two days of free live music, performances and interactive experiences.

Because of the ongoing Vernon Creek project in Polson Park, the festival has been moved to Civic Memorial Park.

The festival launches the Culture Days celebration starting Sept. 19 and wrapping up Oct. 12 across Canada.

“As we celebrate our third year, we’ve tackled the challenges of a temporary venue change head-on, thanks to the support of the City of Vernon, new committee members, and growing community partnerships,” says Heath Fletcher, co-chair of the Sundog Festival. “At its heart, this festival is about arts, culture and this amazing community coming together to thrive.”

Civic Memorial Park — the new community space by the double roundabouts, just north of city hall — will come alive with two jam-packed days.

Audiences will can take in live music, cultural performances, art installations, the Polson Artisan Market, family-friendly activities and local food trucks.

The Funtastic Sports Society will host the Bark and Barrel Beer Garden beside the main stage.

The festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Sept. 19, with a lineup celebrating diverse voices and sounds. The evening opens with the soulful storytelling of Kinfolk Nation and Wyatt C. Louis, followed by local favourites NORSU, Fontine and the energetic rockabilly trio Dixie Fried Help Katz.

Headlining the night is The Melawmen Collective, fresh off their performance at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival.

This Canadian Indigenous alternative musical group is known for blending hip-hop with rock, folk and Indigenous musical traditions, promising a boundary-pushing performance to close out the evening.

The festival continues at 3 p.m. on Sept. 20 with the heartfelt storytelling of Lone Valley Band, Kelowna’s high-energy reggae duo T>G & JBYRD, world-fusion ensemble Robin Layne and the Rhythm Makers and bilingual hip-hop and soul artist Missy D.

Headlining the night is Canadian indie favourite Hey Ocean!. After a three-year hiatus, Hey Ocean! returns with a refreshed, energetic brand of West Coast pop, blending their carefree experimentation with polished artistry.

“We are thrilled with the continued success of the Sundog Festival and are grateful for the generous support of our funders and sponsors,” says Shawna Patenaude, executive director of the Arts Council of the North Okanagan and co-chair of the Sundog Festival. “This free festival highlights the remarkable talent both locally and nationally, and we look forward to celebrating in Civic Memorial Park with everyone this year.”

The Sundog Festival serves as the official kickoff for Culture Days in Vernon, a national movement that transforms communities into arts and culture hubs.

In 2024, Vernon earned a 3rd place national ranking for the number of events taking place throughout the North Okanagan.

There are many free or pay-what-you-may events — from art workshops and live music, to theatre, cultural tours, and storytelling. All events can be found on the Culture Days website.