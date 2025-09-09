Annual Fuel Good Day takes place Sept. 16, raises money for local groups

A

Photo: File photo The annual Fuel Good Day takes place Sept. 16 when 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold at all Armstrong Regional Co-op (ARC) gas bars will be donated to local non-profits and charities.

Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bars want people to feel good when filling up.

The annual Fuel Good Day takes place Sept. 16 when 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold at all Armstrong Regional Co-op (ARC) gas bars will be donated to local non-profits and charities.

This includes all grades of gasoline and diesel fuel.

Each market ARC operates in will be supporting a different local non-profit or charity.

The Armstrong Co-op gas bar will support the North Okanagan Minor Hockey Association; the Cranbrook Co-op gas bar will support the Cranbrook Boys & Girls Club; the Salmon Arm Co-op gas bars on 10th Avenue NE and the Trans Canada Hwy will support the Salmon Arm Legion and the Vernon Co-op gas bars on 27th Street and 32nd Street will support Cops for Kids.

“The Armstrong Regional Co-op is committed to serving the community and giving back, not just on this day but throughout the year,” said Jason Keis ARC marketing and community relations manager.

“Fuel Good Day is one of many ways we fuel our communities, whether it’s by sharing profits with our members or supporting local organizations that are doing important work right here in our own backyard.”

Since its launch in 2017, Co-op locations across Western Canada have donated more than $3 million to more than 700 local organizations as part of Fuel Good Day.

Throughout Fuel Good Day, each of the selected non-profits and charities will be on site to hand our information packages and answer questions about their organization. There will also be draws and giveaways.

The Armstrong Regional Co-operative has served the Okanagan Shuswap and Kootenay regions for more than 100 years.