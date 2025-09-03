Nicole Bell last seen alive Sept. 2, 2017, remains found this year

Photo: File photo It has been eight years since Nicole Bell was last seen alive.

The 31-year-old mother of three disappeared from the Sicamous area Sept. 2, 2017.

Her remains were found in rural Salmon Arm on May 5 following a tip to RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed the remains were Bell.

“The disappearance of Bell garnered significant media interest as she was one of five women who went missing in the North Okanagan within a short period of time," said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon, the operations officer for the Major Crimes program.

“Although it has been established that the disappearance of all five women were not associated to a single serial actor, investigators believe that the primary suspect responsible for Bell’s death is the same as that of Traci Genereaux.”

Genereaux’s remains were found on a rural Salmon River Road property on Oct. 20, 2017 following an extensive search of a farm owned by the Sagmoen family.

Genereaux was last seen June 7, 2017.

Curtis Sagmoen, who lived on the family farm at the time Genereaux's remains were found, was the prime suspect in her death that police called suspicious. He has not been charged in either young woman's death.

Bell's mother, Jane Aubertin, said she knew for some time Sagmoen was considered a suspect in her daughter's disappearance, but did not make that information public until Sagmoen's passing.

Sagmoen died at the Tiki Motel in Vernon earlier this year. His death became known to the public on April 11.

While Sagmoen has convictions for assaulting sex workers, Aubertin stressed her daughter was not involved in the sex trade.

No other suspect has been announced in her death.

Bell is one of three women who went missing from the North Okanagan-Shuswap area around the same time.

Deanna Wertz was reported missing from her Yankee Flats home and has not been heard from since July, 2016.

Enderby resident Caitlin Potts, was last seen Feb. 22, 2016.

The remains of Ashley Simpson, who was last seen in late April 2016, were found Nov. 26, 2021 in a wooded area near Salmon Arm. Derek Lee Matthew Favell was charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Anyone with any information on the missing women is urged to contact their local RCMP.