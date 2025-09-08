BC Cross Country Championships being held at DND Grounds for second consecutive year

Photo: Vernon Track and Field Club The BC Cross Country Championships are being held at the DND Grounds for a second consecutive year.

The BC Cross Country Championships are coming back to Vernon for the second year in a row.

Races are being held at the DND Grounds on Oct. 18. The event will showcase a challenging course for athletes of all ages and abilities.

“Last year’s event was a fantastic success, and adding a community fun run makes this year even more special. It’s a chance for everyone to be part of the action,” said Vernon Track and Field Club president Michael Stroll.

The race registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 16 and sign-up information can be found here.

The championships are also looking for volunteers to help run the event.