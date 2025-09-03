Fishing not allowed in dog park pond, says Vernon city councillor

Photo: City of Vernon Sediment pond at BX Dog Park

Some people fishing in BX Sediment Pond are causing an issue at the dog park, according to Vernon Coun. Brian Quiring.

Quiring raised the issue at Tuesday's council meeting, during council inquiries — a period of time during the agenda where elected officials can request more information from staff.

“I guess there's some people fishing in the BX dog park and in the sediment pond,” said Quiring. “Apparently there's some conflict with people with dogs.”

Quiring said his own dog would be one to try and find a lure if people were fishing.

Roy Nuriel, Vernon general manager of city planning, said staff is already aware of the issue and looking into it.

Mayor Victor Cumming said the issue could prove to be a bit more complex, as the pond is the City of Vernon’s but the park lies in Electoral Areas B and C.

Quiring raised the item initially asking about posting no-fishing signage.

The BX Creek was constructed in 2022 as a flood mitigation project, as the BX Creek has a long history of flooding and sediment transport.