Vernon councillor seeking information about year-round school zones

Photo: Glacier Media School zones

Year-round school zones could be a possibility in the City of Vernon.

Coun. Kari Gares raised the idea of the extended slow speed zones at Tuesday’s meeting.

“There's been some discussion online from the public with regards to school zones and park zones and making them 30 kilometres, 365 days a year,” Gares said.

“I'm not sure if that's something that is easy for us, or if that has been a discussion that we've had in the past, but I did say I would bring it forward.”

Currently, school zones in Vernon take a break in the summer along with students. Motorists are only required to slow to 30 km/h on school days between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Mayor Victor Cumming referenced Calgary as a Canadian city with year-round slow-speed zones. In 2015, the municipality transitioned all school zones into playground zones that require 30km/h speeds from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cumming said in the meeting that the item will go to city staff, which will provide “provincial legislation, or whatever, or the flexibility we have."