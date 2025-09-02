Kelowna man in custody after five-hour standoff with RCMP in Enderby

Contributed

A Kelowna man is now in custody after a five-hour stand off with multiple RCMP detachments last week.

On Thursday at about 7 p.m., Vernon RCMP were called to assist Kelowna Mounties with arresting a person believed to be in Enderby. Officers from both detachments found the suspect inside a building in the 1800-block of George Street.

Police attempted to arrest the Kelowna man, but he refused to cooperate and would not leave the building.

“Ongoing efforts to have the man surrender continued until, nearly five hours later, he was taken into custody by members of the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team,” said Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP in an email.

“The 40-year old Kelowna man was remanded and remains in custody at this time.”

In video footage of the incident, sirens can be heard while a police truck with flashing lights sits in front of the Ride and Shine in Enderby.