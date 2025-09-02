New children's book on snowboarding visits SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon

Photo: Contributed Daddy & Me Shred Silver Star

Vernonite Alyssa Rayner is looking to share her hometown mountain with the world through her new children’s book Daddy & Me Shred Silver Star.

Raynder launched the book to be in time for the countdown to winter, “blending the thrill of snowboarding with the timeless bond between parent and child.”

"Having a toddler of my own now, I felt it was important for him and his Dad to have a story they can really get excited about together," says Alyssa. "I wanted to create a kids' book that resonated with local families and helped immerse kids in the sport of snowboarding."

The book is set at SilverStar Mountain Resort and follows a father and child as they carve through fresh powder, show off their freestyle snowboard tricks, and enjoy a day spent together doing what they love best.

A press release describes the book as having vivid, dreamlike imagery and a playful rhythm, which captures the excitement of winter sports while celebrating family connection and outdoor adventure.

Daddy & Me Shred Silver Star is the first book in the new Lil' Shredder Books series. It will bring stories about snowboarding, mountain biking, kayaking, and more, while travelling around Canada.



Rayner’s second book, Lil' Shredder's ABCs of Snowboarding, is set to launch locally this September, with a pre-launch currently available on Amazon.ca. It’s a large print picture book with a snowboarder's alphabet.

Lil' Shredder books can be ordered online and has free local delivery within Vernon and SilverStar.