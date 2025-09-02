Boil water notice issued by Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: Pixabay RDNO issues boil water notice.

A water service break has put some Vernon residents on a boil water notice until sampling can confirm water is safe to drink.

The Regional District of North Okanagan, in conjunction with Interior Health, issued a boil water notice to some Greater Vernon Water customers.

The area affected includes Stepping Stones Crescent and 360-380 Stepping Stones Road (see map).

A water service break resulted in a loss of water pressure, prompting the precautionary BWN to the affected areas and sampling the water to ensure the continued safety of the water system.

Properties in the area may experience reduced water pressure, discolouration of the water, and/or air – affected properties can run a cold water tap until the water has cleared. An outside tap is preferred.

The level of service and treatment provided by the RDNO has been maintained; however, customers in the affected area should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing food, drinking, washing fruits & vegetables, making beverages or ice or when their brushing teeth.