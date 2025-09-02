A gofundme has been set up to help Lumby couple who lost home in fire

Photo: Shelley Kutney The fire destroyed the couples home.

A gofundme has been started for a Lumby couple that recently lost their home in a fire.

On Aug. 20, 25 firefighters from Lumby, Lavington, and a crew from BX Swan Lake Fire Department battled a blaze on the 3000 Block of Highway 6.

Crews were on scene for three hours and no injuries were reported.

The gofundme was set up by Shelley Kutney to help retired couple Beverly and Colin Campbell, the couple whose home was destroyed. The gofundme has since surpassed 13 per cent of its $13,000 goal.

“They're just a lovely couple. They did have insurance, but with the cost of inflation, it just makes it hard for them to try to rebuild their house,” said GoFundMe organizer. Shelley Kutney.

The couple escaped with just the clothes on their back and hope to rebuild their home in Lumby. The petition added wouldn’t qualify for a home mortgage since they’re retired and in their late 60s.

“Any donations will be gratefully received and help them to rebuild their lives and their home,” states the petition.

Kutney told Castanet that both Beverly and Colin are appreciative of the support they have received from the community.

A firefighter went into the burnt home after the fire to retrieve Beverly’s purse, and their nephew's neighbour opened up their house for the couple.

“They've felt greatly supported by friends and family. But we thought, why not see if we can help them a little bit more,” said Kutney.

A link to the petition can be found here.