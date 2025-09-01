People can now pick their own apples through the month of September at Davison Orchards

Photo: Davison Orchard People can pick their own apples until the end of September.

The apple harvesting season has started and families now have a chance to pick them at Davison Orchards.

Every Wednesday through Sunday during the month of September, people can head up to the orchard and pick through the rows of apple trees.

Families will be able to learn about how apples grow.

“We teach them how to pick apples the right way. And it's, it's just a really fun thing.” said Davison Orchards president, Tom Davison.

Davison told Castanet that tours like these are important because it shows kids and adults where their food comes from.

“A lot of things have changed since 1933 but every single apple is still picked by hand, one at a time. It's a huge job and it's nice for people to get a little taste of what it’s like,” said Davidson.

The tour tickets are 6$ for children and $10 for adults. Small 2 lbs bags are $5 each and large 10 lbs bags are $10 each.

Davison Orchards grows many different fruits and vegetables like peaches and pumpkins. Davison told Castanet that crop yields in 2025 has been higher than last year.

“It's not just that they're large crops, but the quality has been exceptional,” said Davison.

2025 was the first season in three years the orchard was able to grow peaches and Davison said they have already sold out.