Skateboarding the star of the show at LillyFest in Coldstream

Photo: Gil Fook Riders The Festival ran from 1 p.m. untill 9 p.m.

Creekside Park was the place to be for Vernon and area skateboarders yesterday with LillyFest.

LillyFest was an all-day event featuring skateboarding and live music. Food trucks and local artisans from the Polson Night Market were also in attendance.

The event was hosted by Local Losers Underground, a grassroots music organization based in the Okanagan Valley.

“It was a huge success. We had tons of people come out and the music was absolutely phenomenal,” said Local Losers Underground Owner Noah McLeod.

Throughout the event, skateboarders competed in different competitions hosted by Okanagan Skate Co. Additionally, B.C. bands like Surf Hat and Mother Son played their hit songs for attendees.

This was LillyFest’s second consecutive year running. Last year, the event was hosted at Polson Park.

In 2024, the event had about 1,500 attendees and in 2025, had between 2,000 to 3,000 people join the fun, according to McLeod.

“We're just so happy to have something that represents skateboarding and music. The event was also supporting the youth.”

McLeod added that LillyFest is something he can see Local Losers Underground doing again in 2026.