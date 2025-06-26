Vernon RCMP say police dogs train regularly in the community

Photo: RCMP Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is sending out a friendly heads up to residents that police dogs and their handlers regularly conduct training exercises in neighbourhoods throughout the city.

Const. Chris Terleski said the training sessions are an essential part of maintaining a high level of skill and readiness needed for real-life policing scenarios.

During these exercises, residents may notice uniformed officers, typically in green, working along side their canine partners in neighbourhoods, parks, alleys, trails and along roads.

“They train where they work, and that means using real environments to prepare for real situations,” said Terleski. “These sessions involve tracking practice, article searches and other drills and it’s not unusual for the teams to move across properties or through yards. They do their best to minimize interactions with the public and avoid areas where pets are outside or people are gathered, but we just wanted to send this reminder out so we can hopefully avoid catching people off guard.”

Police dog handlers are dressed differently than general duty RCMP members, wearing an all green uniform and will have POLICE marked on their front and back.

Terleski said the difference in uniforms are functional and specific to the work they do with their canine partners.

“We appreciate the public’s understanding and support as our teams continue to train,” adds Terleski. “If you see them out and about, know they’re working hard to stay sharp and ready to keep our communities safe.”