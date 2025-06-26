B.C. nursing strike is on the table if top issues not addressed in contract talks

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Nurses concerned over contract negotiations.

Nurses at Vernon Jubilee Hospital are raising concerns over what they say are potential roll-back to their benefits in upcoming contract negotiations.

Three separate nurses at VJH told Castanet they’ve heard the ministry is discussing cutting into their benefits to save money.

Adriane Gear, president of the B.C. Nurses Union, said their contract is up but the union is not at the bargaining table yet. She said the ministry is looking to reduce expenses and acknowledged benefits make up a significant portion of any company’s total compensation costs.

“We are certainly preparing for there to be an ask around our benefits, and our members have been very clear that they are not willing… that would be a wage rollback, and that's not something that we would entertain,” said Gear.

Currently, benefits for nurses are 100 per cent employer paid – nurses at VJH have indicated they’d vote to strike if those benefits were to change. Gear said bargaining prep work with members shows benefits are an item nurses would strike over.

On Thursday morning, BC Health Minister Josie Osborne told Castanet she's not aware of the ministry looking to cut-back benefits as a cost saving measure.

Gear said other top issues for nurses include wages and more work for retention and ratio enforcement.

She also emphasized the restrictions nurses face to speak publicly.

“People say to me, ‘Why? Why aren't nurses telling people what's going on?’ Well, nurses actually can't,” said Gear. “Nurses cannot speak out about systems challenges. And so I just think that that's something that people really need to be mindful of.”

She also said nurses will speak to managers to raise concerns, “but managers aren't really in a position to do anything.”

The update comes after nurses spoke with Castanet News about the poor working conditions at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, which Gear said she’s very concerned to hear about.

“I'm very concerned to hear what's going on," said Gear. “Nurses have a solution, and that is to address our conditions of work and make sure that there's enough of us to provide the care. We just need to move forward with minimum nurse patient ratios as soon as possible, and look forward to holding government accountable to that commitment.”

Nurses and the ministry signed an agreement in 2023, to adopt minimum nurse-to-patient ratios. According to the province, ratios dictate the “minimum number of nurses deemed necessary to care for the number of patients on a given unit.”

Nurses say ratios are too slow to come into effect, and are not seen at all in some units.