Dust storms cause air quality concerns for residents near Spallumcheen

Ben Low-On

Recent dust clouds have been seen blowing near Spallumcheen, leaving nearby residents concerned.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Parks, air quality issues should be resolved by the ministry and local governments.

The ministry told Castanet certain issues may require compliance or enforcement while others may require broader steps under an air management plan to be resolved.

On June 18, clouds of dust could be seen flying into Michelle Lougherty and Jana Luers’s properties, covering livestock and homes with sparkly-like dirt. Lougherty told Castanet these dust storms were happening every 15 minutes.

“We don't know what's going on, but it was incessant all day long,” said Lougherty.

Construction is currently underway behind their property for the Goose Lake Range Park Access Road Development, the area west of Old Kamloops Road.

The Regional District of North Okanagan told Castanet they have asked contractors to keep a water truck on-site to help mitigate dust levels.

“The RDNO will apply annual dust control treatments to the gravel access road. In the longer term, the access road is scheduled to be chip-sealed as part of the Township of Spallumcheen’s next chip-sealing program,”the RDNO said in an email.

According to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act of 1999, “every individual in Canada has the right to a clean environment.”

Lougherty and Luers want the dirt to be tested for hazardous materials since it sits next to a site with possible unexploded ordnances.

“This isn't an invisible line. So if you've got UXO signs, and obviously that's contaminated, there should be protocols to protect us,” Lougherty told Castanet.

“I don't think anybody in this neighbourhood wants a road anymore in anyways."