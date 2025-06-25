Historic bridge near Enderby being demolished after months-long fight from community

Contributed

It appears the iconic and historic Baxter Bridge about 11 kilometres east of Enderby is being demolished today, after a months-long fight from the community.

Community spokesperson Greg Robinson told Castanet that crews arrived at the old bridge today and have started tearing it down.

It's a blow to community members who've been fighting to keep the bridge open for pedestrians. Originally built in 1950, the one-lane wooden Baxter Bridge is being replaced by a two-lane steel and concrete bridge expected to last 75 years.

Robinson speaks for a group of about 825 people in a Facebook group who wanted to see the bridge remain open as a multi-use path.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit has maintained leaving the old bridge open would be unsafe and a liability issue for the ministry.

Videos in the private Facebook group show a crane tearing into the old wooden bridge.

- with files from Ben Low-On