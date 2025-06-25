Free live music in Vernon's Polson Park on Friday

Photo: Contributed Free music in Polson Park this Friday

Polson Park Palooza is returning to Vernon for one night only this Friday.

The free, live-music event is put on by Vernon’s Voice Society.

Polson Park comes alive at 4 p.m. for the Polson Night Market with vendors and food trucks.

Taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. for the Palooza will be folk-punk band Total Gadjos, followed by a “blues with bite” band Cat Wells Band.

“Bring your blanket, your camp chairs, and your dancing shoes — or just kick 'em off and dance barefoot in the grass. Let’s make this one-night-only Palooza one to remember,” said Polson Market on Instragram.