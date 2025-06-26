Former council member raises concerns over dwindling funds in City of Vernon sewage reserve

Photo: City of Vernon Installation of the high rate anaerobic digester in summer 2021, which one resident says was for the brewery.

Old concerns over taxpayers allegedly subsidizing high waste emitters have wafted back before Vernon city council.

During Vernon’s council meeting on Monday, Barry Beardsell, a Vernon resident and former city council member, raised the concerns over the sewer system during a call for public input.

Beardsell is a retired chartered accountant and acted as somewhat of a financial watchdog on city council during his tenure.

Concerned over depleted reserves

Beardsell said the city sewer reserves were at $20 million in January 2021, but now in 2025 the reserves were reduced down to $96,000.

According to the City of Vernon's budget for 2025, the general sewer reserve was expected to start the year with just over $4 million and is projected to end the year with $96,383. A report submitted to elected officials in May shows the reserve actually started the year with $4.7 million and is now projected to end 2025 with $741,372.

The 2022 Vernon budget lists the previous year’s amounts, where the general sewer reserve was $18 million as of Dec. 31, 2021. It's one of four sewer reserves.

At the end of 2021, the city had $20.1 million in all four reserves. The projected total at the end of 2025 is $1.8 million. A difference of roughly $18.3 million over four years.

Where's the money?

Beardsell is still concerned about the way the city is handling sewer, specifically the city paying for Okanagan Springs Brewery’s dedicated line to a waste reclamation plant.

Beardsell said the city paid roughly $13 million for the expanded sewage service line and adding high-rate anaerobic digester at the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre. He said those costs are not being recouped by the city.

When asked if he has proof OK Springs has a dedicated line, Beardsell told Castanet, “In effect, I don't, but I know that that is the case. The city readily admits it. Nobody is attached to that line other than the brewery.”

“The reserves have been brought down to nearly zero. The $13 million is gone. That's the problem,” said Beardsell.

He also pointed to a study that suggested Okanagan Springs pay for the expansion themselves because they were the ones to benefit – not the city. Beardsell also pointed out OK Springs paid for all of this themselves for their Ontario factory.

Council passed a cumulative three per cent rate increase to be implemented between 2022 and 2026. Fees increased on top of that by an annual, cumulative 2.5 per cent increase over 2023 and 2024.

Castanet reach out to the city for further information, communication manager Jessica Hewitt said she's working on a response.

Castanet also reached out to Okanagan Springs but did not receive a response by the time of publication.