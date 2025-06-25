Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP appointed to national defence committee

Photo: Scott Anderson Vernon's Scott Anderson, front centre, spent almost two weeks Ukraine.

Scott Anderson has been appointed to serve on the House of Commons Standing Committee on National Defence.

The Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee Conservative MP served almost 10 years in the BC Dragoons reserve armoured unit, reaching the rank of captain.

Anderson said he is “deeply honoured” for the appointment in his first term as MP.

“I am a strong advocate for rebuilding the Canadian Armed Forces and ensuring our military personnel have the training, equipment, and resources they need to be a modern, capable fighting force,” Anderson said in a letter. “I've seen firsthand the extraordinary dedication of our service members, both at home and abroad, as they work tirelessly to protect our sovereignty and uphold the values we hold dear.

“As a veteran officer with nearly a decade of service, a First-Class Honours degree in International Relations, and six years of graduate level strategic studies, this appointment holds both personal and professional significance for me.”

In November of last year, Anderson saw the war in Ukraine first hand after he visited frontline regions from Kharkiv to Kherson and numerous front line cities in between, including the zero (front) line.

“I felt a deep responsibility to witness the realities of conflict firsthand. I do not believe in asking young Canadian soldiers to serve in harm's way if I am not willing to walk that ground myself,” Anderson said.

In the riding of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee, Anderson said “we are proud to be home to a large community of active service members and veterans, including those with the British Columbia Dragoons. Their service is part of the fabric of our community, and their needs must never be forgotten.””

Anderson said is looking forward to working closely with committee members “to ensure that Canada's military is well-supported and well-prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.”