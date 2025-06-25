Vernon ultra athlete received four stitches, still in first place at Ultra Triathlon

Photo: Facebook Getting four stitches is not enough to stop Shanda Hill.

The Vernon ultra athlete is currently competing in the Bretzel Ultra Triathlon France and is well into the cycling portion of the Deca race which is the equivalent of 10 iron-distance races consisting of a 38-kilometre swim, 1,800-kilometre bike ride and 422-kilometre run.

“Earlier today, while getting off her bike, Shanda’s shoe didn’t unclip in time and she went down hard. Her ankle hit the bike and opened up a deep cut, she says it looks like it goes right to the bone,” her manager, Jacs, wrote on her Facebook page Wednesday. “She was asked to stop and go to medical. Shanda said no. She got back on the bike and kept going.”

Fortunately for Hill, one of her support crew Jorge Ariel Rodriguez, is a plastic surgeon from Argentina.

“So he gave her four stitches whether she likes it or not,” Jacs wrote.

Jacs said Hill is also battling the elements and is currently racing in “the middle of a brutal heat wave with temperatures still in the low 30s and thunderstorm warnings in the area. But Shanda is pushing through it all. She told us this injury is the least of her pain and she’s not letting it stop her.”

With more than 81 hours of racing behind her and 1,166 kilometres completed on the bike, Hill is currently leading the race - not just the women, but every athlete on the course.

Alina Ranceva from Lithuania, is currently in second place and “is still charging hard and keeping the pressure on, but for now, it’s Shanda out in front, battered, bruised and absolutely unshakable.”

A podcast has been released which gives insight into the drive Hill has and why she does what she does.

Hill recorded the episode in April, just before heading to Brazil, and gives a glimpse into her thoughts before this massive season began.

“They talk about what it takes to push through some of the toughest races on the planet, how nature plays a role in Shanda’s mindset, and what keeps her moving when most people would stop. It is open, honest and pure Shanda,” Jacs wrote.