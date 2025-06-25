Illegal dumping can be costly, says ministry after tires pulled from Okanagan Lake in Vernon

Photo: VSAR Car tires pulled from Okanagan Lake "not normal'

Garbage dumping can come with some pretty hefty fines, according to the Ministry of Environment.

The reminder comes after Vernon Search and Rescue found a group of tied-together tires partially submerged in Okanagan Lake over the weekend. It’s not clear how the tires ended up in the lake, but the ministry does monitor for illegal dumping.

“Depending on the location, type and amount of material being discarded, violators could face a range of penalties for violations under the Environmental Management Act, such as littering or unlawful dumping,” said the ministry in an email.

Fines range from $575 to a maximum of $1 million for anyone depositing garbage, building materials, or other debris into the environment. Litter tickets are $115.

Coralie Nairn with VSAR said this is the first time the group has pulled tires out of the lake, and “that is not normal.”

VSAR does often see debris after wind storms, including foil balloons, rope, kayaks, garbage, and things like inner tubs to be pulled behind a boat.

The group typically reports debris found in the water, but Nairn wasn’t sure if the tires had been reported yet.

The ministry said conservation officers use their discretion when determining potential enforcement actions, such as issuing violation tickets or pursing a court process.

Illegal dumping can be reported to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.