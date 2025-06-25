City of Vernon addresses growing concerns over rental fees

Photo: Castanet file photo The City of Vernon is addressing public concern over user city facility rental fees

The City of Vernon is addressing rental fee increases for non-profit groups in the area.

In a news release, the city provided clarity on facility fees after user groups like Creative Chaos, Friends of the Library, and the Okanagan Military Tattoo voiced concerns about rising rental costs, with some groups changing plans as a result.

According to the release, the city assumed responsibility for recreation services from the Regional District of North Okanagan in 2014.

A fee assessment was conducted in 2023 where user groups, rights holders and residents were consulted. The city said it then introduced three fee categories that year:

Community rate for weddings, meetings, and non-revenue events

Private-sponsored rate for fundraising and ticketed events

Commercial rate for for-profit ventures

“To support event organizers, some rates are being phased in gradually over five to ten years,” said the city in a release.

The city also pointed to its support through grants, transitional pricing, subsidies, and working with event partners to identify the most affordable and appropriate option for events.

City administration is also working on an event-hosting grant program as part of the 2023 fee assessment. The program is expected to be introduced for council consideration this fall and give "further in-kind financial assistance to qualifying events with local economic and cultural benefit."

In an effort to ensure best value for hosting local events, the city said it will continue to have annual user group meetings and work with organizers. Once it's complete, the Active Living Centre is expected to add more event-hosting capacity.

“The city recognizes and values the role events play in shaping Vernon’s identity and quality of life,” said the city. “While there have been suggestions that the city has reduced support, rather, we are evolving our approach to make it more equitable and sustainable.”

The city said it would like to see events flourish, and welcomes input from event partners. More information can be found online or through recreation services at 250-550-3673.

Important first step

The city's take on the situation comes after meeting with the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, which has been advocating for the user groups.

Chamber general manager Dan Proulx told Castanet the meeting with user groups was an important first step to collaboration and open dialogue. He said both groups were able to raise their concerns, and "we hope we can continue to have further dialogue as we move ahead."

"The city stands by the fees that they're charging the non-profit user groups at the moment, and [they] were able to tell us about some of the budgetary challenges that they face, as well as current supports that they give organizations in town," said Proulx.

"We understand that there's budgetary constraints with the city, but we do have a bit of a competitive issue with other communities recognizing that potentially, they're able to charge less for their facilities."

He said the increasing fees are still a concern.

Castanet will sit down with Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming and Chief Administrative Officer Peter Weeber on Thursday about the fees.