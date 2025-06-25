House near Lumby one of the first in North Okanagan to be built with HempCrete

Ben Low-On

A house being built outside of Lumby is one of the first in the North Okanagan to be built with HempCrete.

HempCrete is an agricultural byproduct made of a woody core that is chopped into chips called Herd. The material gets mixed with lime and water on site and then molded into forms.

“It’s an alternative solution to building materials that replaces many of the building components that are full of volatile organic compounds,” said architectural designer, Jen Hannah.

Hannah said the material can replace drywall, drywall mud, insulation, and plywood.

Homes built with HempCrete are scattered across the province, but Hannah told Castanet the material isn’t widely used in Canada due to the lack of processing plants available to convert the hemp. She said countries in Europe have used the building material for the last 40 years.

“The more processing facilities we get for it, the more readily available it is, and the more the cost comes down,” said Hannah.

Using HempCrete in building structures has benefits like its ability to absorb large amounts of carbon and regulate a building's temperature and humidity. Site Supervisor, Mark Faber, told Castanet the material has a fire rating of two hours.

“A wildfire could pass through and it should not impact the structure of the house or the material, up to two hours,” said Faber.

When asked by Castanet, landowner Kathy Haslett said the resistance to fire was a main selling point for building with it.

“Just the idea that it doesn't burn, which is even better, especially in an area like this, and with all the burns that have gone on,” said Haslett.

The Hempcrete is expected to be installed within the next two to three weeks and the house is expected to be finished some time in the fall.