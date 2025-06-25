Court of appeal dismisses Vernon conviction related to shooting

Photo: Contributed FILE- Vernon Law Courts

A North Okanagan man who pointed a rifle at his girlfriend and then fired a bullet into the wall above their bed, failed to have one of the charges he was convicted of overturned.

According to a June 20 BC Court of Appeal decision, Derek Ryan Baptiste argued he should have had his 2019 conviction for pointing a firearm conditionally stayed because he was also convicted for discharging a gun.

Baptiste pointed to the Kienapple principle, which stops the court from issuing multiple convictions for offences involving the same criminal act.

The court, instead, convicts on only the most serious of the offences committed, Justice Heather MacNaughton said in a decision posted online.

In short, Baptiste argued the offences of pointing and discharging the rifle involved the same victim and same end result.

Baptiste's argument didn't win over the panel of three justices.

"I conclude that the pointing of the firearm, and its discharge, were two distinct delicts or criminal acts," MacNaughton said in the decision.

On Jan. 6, 2018, Baptiste and his ex girlfriend took his father’s car to Vernon to buy beer. They argued during the trip and their argument continued after they returned to the residence and entered the bedroom they shared.

"The argument became physical," McNaughton said.

Baptiste admitted that he purchased an SKS rifle and took it into the bedroom while his girlfriend lay on the bed. He then pointed it at the girlfriend.

The girlfriend said that, from where she was lying, she could look down the barrel of the rifle at him.

"He was holding it with the butt high against his shoulder, aiming it at her," MacNaughton said.

Mr. Baptiste had her “in the crosshairs” and she believed that he was going to shoot her.

"She told Mr. Baptiste that she would make it easier for him by looking away when he shot her and she turned and looked out the window," MacNaughton said.

"She believed she was about to take her last breath. When she looked back at Mr. Baptiste, he pulled the trigger and discharged it but he pulled the rifle up, above her head, as he did so."

MacNaughton wrote that the bullet from the rifle caused a hole in the bedroom wall several feet above the head of the bed, and to the right of the centre of the bed. The police traced the path of the bullet into, and through, a closet behind the wall, and out of the residence.