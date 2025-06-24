Stabbing at Coldstream graduation party investigated by Vernon RCMP

Photo: Vernon RCMP Mounties investigating stabbing at Coldstream graduation party

Mounties are investigating an alleged stabbing of a 15-year-old at a Coldstream graduation party over the weekend.

At about 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 22, Vernon RCMP received a report of a stabbing at a large party on Mackie Drive in Coldstream.

Mounties believe the incident started as an argument between the 15-year-old victim and an 18-year-old suspect. The fight became physical and led to the alleged stabbing that left the teenage victim seriously injured.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim had already been taken to hospital for treatment and the suspect had driven away, but officers found the 18-year-old suspect a short time later.

Mounties say the suspect was arrested without incident and later released from custody with conditions, a future court date is pending.

The investigation is ongoing, and witnesses of the incident who've not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2025-9901