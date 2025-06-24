City of Vernon, School District looking at facilities and fields that could be shared

Photo: Ben Low-On W.L. Seaton Secondary School already has a joint-use agreement with the City of Vernon.

The City of Vernon and the school district are looking to expand an agreement for joint use of things like facilities and fields.

In an update to city council at Monday’s regular meeting, director of community services Terry Barton explained the city currently has some joint-use agreements with the district. The example he gave was W.L. Seton Secondary School where the district maintains the building, while the city owns MacDonald park but allows the school to use it.

“Not every school or not every park warrants a shared use or a joint-use agreement,” said Barton. “They are, when you get into the details, rather challenging for both organizations to pull off, but certainly when the two can be married together they can create some excellent long term benefits.”

He said city administration and the school district are working together to identify new places for joint-use agreements, which would then be presented to council with expected benefits.

Coun. Brian Guy asked the project also look at “working together on bussing.”

“The School Board has maybe 45 busses that work twice a day, and a few of them work midday, but none of them work on evenings or weekends. And so perhaps we could do something to improve our utilization of these existing assets and improve our transit service at the same time,” said Guy in the meeting.

Barton said the city will look into the idea to see if anything can be done, but that it could be tricky to accomplish. The buses have two different unions, different bargaining and the school fleet is separate from the city fleet.