Vernon Search and Rescue pulls car tires from Okanagan Lake, issues safety reminder

Photo: VSAR VSAR pulled tires from Okanagan Lake over the weekend.

A grouping of car tires tied together was pulled from Okanagan Lake by Vernon Search and Rescue, over the weekend.

The discovery prompted a safety reminder for water users to always be vigilant for unexpected hazards when enjoying the outdoors.

VSAR said volunteer members were doing on-water training when they saw a partially-visible, semi-submerged hazard on the lake.

“Drawing close, it was discovered to be a number of tires all tied together, floating just barely at the surface level,” said VSAR. “This submerged hazard would be extremely dangerous if hit at speed by any vessel, such as a high-speed personal watercraft or a ski boat towing a waterskiier or wakeboarder.”

The tires were brought aboard and removed from the lake.

VSAR is reminding the public to always be vigilant for the unexpected when enjoying the beautiful BC outdoors, and to leave the area/environment cleaner than it started, when possible.