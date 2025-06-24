City staff say downtown Vernon can handle losing some parking spaces

Photo: RDNO The general manager of city planning told city council that other parking spaces in parkades can help make up for the loss.

Vernon city staff say there will be plenty of parking downtown despite the construction of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

At Monday's council meeting, general manager of city planning Roy Nuriel told city councillors Vernon has enough parking around downtown to make up for the loss of the lot on 31 Ave.

“We reviewed all our parking inventory around the city centre, and we found that we have other parking spaces and park heads that actually can support the reduction of the 112 parking spaces within the culture site,” said Nuriel.

Nuriel said parking on the lot was only designated as temporary for the future development of the site.

A report to city council states that only 50 stalls of the 162 parking spaces at the 31 Ave. parking lot will remain once construction commences for the cultural centre. The stalls will be for hourly or day use only — no monthly passes will be available.

The lot currently provides 111 spots for hourly or day use and 51 for monthly permits, as well as 10 on-street parking stalls along 29 St. and 31 Ave.

When construction starts, other parking options will be available within a short walking distance, along with the 50 remaining spots at the 31st lot.

“In total, there are 978 on-street parking spaces and 556 spaces in flat surface lots. Once construction begins at the GVCC site, 444 flat surface lot spaces will remain available,” stated a report given to city council.

Recent data show that monthly parking has been undersold at locations in the city, including the city parkade. The parkade has 180 spaces available and any stalls not sold for monthly use will be available for hourly or daily parking.

Nuriel told council “these privately owned parking areas can cover the loss of parking for the cultural area site.”